CSI Compressco LP Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSI Compressco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

