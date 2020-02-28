Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $145,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day moving average of $261.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

