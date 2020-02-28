Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.29. 2,138,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,875. Cummins has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

