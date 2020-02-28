Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,912. The company has a market cap of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Curis by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

