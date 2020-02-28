Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Lowered to $150.00 at SunTrust Banks

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.05. 1,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $23,156,110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 223,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.