Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWK stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $18.19. 3,274,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,570. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.99.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

