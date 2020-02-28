CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 342,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%.

UAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 189,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

