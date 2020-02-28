CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

