CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,725,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

