CyberMiles Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, DragonEX, IDEX and CoinBene. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00696464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070212 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007919 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, DragonEX, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, IDCM, CoinBene, BCEX, Cobinhood, Koinex, IDEX, Zebpay, Binance and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.