CYBR Token (CYBR) Trading 162.2% Higher This Week

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded up 105.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. CYBR Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,718.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded 162.2% higher against the dollar. One CYBR Token token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00517873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.62 or 0.06752768 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00066181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005484 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011550 BTC.

About CYBR Token

CYBR is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken. The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CYBR Token Token Trading

CYBR Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.