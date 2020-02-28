CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the January 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONE. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. 1,872,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,059. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

