CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Nomura

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Nomura from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 6,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,756. The firm has a market cap of $329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,407,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

