DAD Chain (DAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $491,091.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $491,091.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00519262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.44 or 0.06702565 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011718 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.