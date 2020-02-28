DAEX Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.44 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00518687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.51 or 0.06718344 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011766 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

