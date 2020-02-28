Dai Hits One Day Volume of $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02465649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00217099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OasisDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, YoBit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.