DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) versus Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Head-To-Head Survey

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get DAIWA SEC GRP I/S alerts:

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 9.00% 3.48% 0.20% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Renishaw shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and Renishaw’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIWA SEC GRP I/S $6.50 billion 1.02 $580.13 million N/A N/A Renishaw $742.84 million 4.34 $119.36 million $1.55 28.56

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and Renishaw, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Renishaw 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S beats Renishaw on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 154 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services for equities and bonds, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment establishes and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in venture, private equity, corporate loan, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants, neurosurgical accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental structures manufacturing services, as well as dental computer-aided design software and neurosurgical planning software. In addition, the company offers RA800, a benchtop platform, which provides chemical imaging and analysis system for companies; and RA802, a benchtop Raman imaging system for the pharmaceutical industry. Further, it provides travel agency services. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer products, power generation, agriculture, healthcare, and resource exploration markets. Renishaw plc was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.