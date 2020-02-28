Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.20

Headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a daily sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Dalata Hotel Group’s analysis:

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded down GBX 17.75 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 353 ($4.64). The company had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.88. The stock has a market cap of $653.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 376.50 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 535 ($7.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.