DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Hits $0.0001

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $591,483.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SWFT, txbit.io, Bitmart and Bitbox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00517873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.62 or 0.06752768 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00066181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005484 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011550 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bitbox, Bitmart, txbit.io and SWFT. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.