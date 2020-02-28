Datacoin (DTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,718.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $13,718.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004123 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

