Datadog (DDOG) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Datadog to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Datadog Competitors -6.18% -90.54% -5.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million -$16.71 million -305.93 Datadog Competitors $2.10 billion $334.97 million 41.85

Datadog’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Datadog Competitors 2220 9918 17423 930 2.56

Datadog currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Datadog’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Datadog rivals beat Datadog on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

