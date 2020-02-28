Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452,776.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $452,776.00 and approximately $87,823.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

