Datum (DAT) Market Cap Reaches $941,601.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $941,601.00 and approximately $59,541.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02530380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00216131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

