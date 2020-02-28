David E. Lanzer Sells 7,361 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $46.77. 1,249,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,093. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after buying an additional 3,301,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 344,717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,544,000 after buying an additional 106,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 89,368 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

