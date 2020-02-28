David M. Wold Purchases 1,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00.

WY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 9,424,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

