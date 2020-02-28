DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a coverage optimism score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,388. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $83.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

