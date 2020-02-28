DDKoin Reaches One Day Volume of $48,260.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $48,260.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00042679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

