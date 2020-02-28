DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $331,520.00 and $541.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

