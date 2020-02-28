Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Cap of $42.40 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood and ZB.COM. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Mercatox, UEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bibox, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Huobi, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, BigONE, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

