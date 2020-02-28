Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Delek US worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 19.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 73.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Delek US from to in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of DK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,901. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.