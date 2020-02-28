Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Delek US from to in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.28. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,644. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Delek US by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 198,431 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Delek US by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.