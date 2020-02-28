Dell (NYSE:DELL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.