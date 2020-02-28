Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Dell alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after buying an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 832,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.