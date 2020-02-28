Dell (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dell (NYSE:DELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Dell updated its FY21 guidance to 5.90-6.60 EPS.

NYSE DELL traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.46. 8,589,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $3,522,220.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

