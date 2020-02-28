Delphy (DPY) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $21.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. During the last week, Delphy has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02530380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00216131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

