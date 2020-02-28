Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Deluxe worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of DLX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.39. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

