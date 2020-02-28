Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Major Shareholder Sells $78,868,971.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DNLI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. BidaskClub cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

