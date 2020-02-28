Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,723. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,929,562 shares of company stock valued at $79,514,909 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

