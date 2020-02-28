DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Financial Contrast

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and DENSO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A DENSO CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DENSO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENSO CORP/ADR pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DENSO CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and DENSO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 DENSO CORP/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and DENSO CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $5.83 billion 5.31 $1.18 billion $3.08 22.89 DENSO CORP/ADR $48.26 billion 0.63 $2.29 billion $1.47 13.06

DENSO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR. DENSO CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles. The company also provides electronic systems, services, and platforms that support various aspects of mobility; safety and automated driving products; connected cockpit products; powertrain control computers, body control computers, and other electronic devices; in-car semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices, such as ICs; industrial automated equipment, modules, and industrial-use robots; and equipment for society, including handy terminals and QR solutions, as well as related services. In addition, it offers agricultural production equipment and cloud services, as well as after-sale services. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

