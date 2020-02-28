Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 784,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 705,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 182,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

