Desire Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,056.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Desire has a total market cap of $15,056.00 and approximately $6,901.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,637.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.02610202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.26 or 0.03597336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00687946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00788788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00085614 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00582869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

