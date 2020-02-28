Deutsche Bank Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $165.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

VMW stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

