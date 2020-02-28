Deutsche Bank Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $124.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

MAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $114.46 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 162.43% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,076.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,978,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106,240 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,625,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

