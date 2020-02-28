Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STJ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168.80 ($15.37).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.29) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

