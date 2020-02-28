Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €162.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €162.00 ($188.37) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.30 ($180.58) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €145.93 ($169.69).

Shares of DB1 traded down €4.15 ($4.83) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €142.15 ($165.29). The stock had a trading volume of 829,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.58. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €109.20 ($126.98) and a twelve month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

