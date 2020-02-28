Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Down 57.2% This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 56.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $46,645.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

