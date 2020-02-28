Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.75 ($42.73).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €1.48 ($1.72) during trading on Friday, reaching €27.12 ($31.53). The stock had a trading volume of 12,219,750 shares. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.95.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

