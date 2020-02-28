DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $66,963.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, DeVault has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $66,963.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 213,047,773 coins and its circulating supply is 179,125,512 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

