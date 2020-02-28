Devery Hits Market Capitalization of $123,520.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Devery has a total market cap of $123,520.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Devery has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.02494031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00218008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00129168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

