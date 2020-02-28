Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $4,076.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,430,903 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex.

